City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th May 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 18th May 2015
Babcock International Group PLC BAB.L UK Earnings release
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 19th May 2015
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Earnings release
Bloomsbury Publishing PLC BLPU.L UK Sales release
Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L UK Earnings release
ICAP PLC IAP.L UK Earnings release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Postbank AG DPBGng.F EU Sales release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings release
Greencore Group PLC GNC.L EU Earnings release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings release
Wal Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 20th May 2015
SSE PLC SSE.L UK EArnings release
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Earnings release
Great Portland Estates PLC GPOR.L UK Earnings release
Pennon Group PLC PNN.L UK Earnings release
Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Earnings release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Earnings release
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Earnings release
Sears Holdings Corp SHLD.OQ US Earnings release
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings release
Lowes Companies Inc LOW.N US Earnings release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 21st May 2015
National Grid PLC NG.L UK Earnings release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Earnings release
Investec PLC INVP.L UK Earnings release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Sales release
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC DMGOa.L UK Earnings release
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Earnings release
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.OQ US Earnings release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Hewlett-Packard Co HPQ.N US Earnings release
Friday 22nd May 2015
Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK Earnings release
Foot Locker Inc FL.N US Earnings release
