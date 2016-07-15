City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th July 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.



Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Rio Tinto Plc. – Trading Statement – Tuesday 19th July 2016 0030 BST

– Tuesday 19th July 2016 0030 BST - Royal Mail Plc. – Trading Update – Tuesday 19th July 2016 0700 BST

– Tuesday 19th July 2016 0700 BST - BHP Billiton Plc. – Q2 2016 Earning – Wednesday 20th July 2016 0030 BST

– Wednesday 20th July 2016 0030 BST - easyJet Plc. – Q3 2016 Trading Statement – Thursday 21st July 2016 0700 BST

– Thursday 21st July 2016 0700 BST - Vodafone Group Plc. – Q1 2016 Trading Statement – Friday 22nd July 2016 0700 BST