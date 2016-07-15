companies reporting for week starting monday 18th july 2016 2670342016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th July 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 18th July 2016
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Givaudan SA
|GIVN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Alfa Laval AB
|ALFA.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sandvik AB
|SAND.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hasbro Inc
|HAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|International Business Machines Corp
|IBM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yahoo! Inc
|YHOO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|EMC Corp
|EMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 19th July 2016
|SSP Group PLC
|SSPG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|IG Group Holdings PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Akzo Nobel NV
|AKZO.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telenor ASA
|TEL.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Volvo AB
|VOLVb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
|ERICb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Assa Abloy AB
|ASSAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Zalando SE
|ZALG.DE
|EU
|Sales release
|Investor AB
|INVEb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ubisoft Entertainment SA
|UBIP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|LMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|GS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Philip Morris International Inc
|PM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|United Continental Holdings Inc
|UAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 20th July 2016
|Severn Trent PLC
|SVT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Johnson Matthey PLC
|JMAT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Electrocomponents PLC
|ECM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Talktalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SAP SE
|SAPG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Groupe Eurotunnel SE
|GETP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|ASML Holding NV/td>
|ASML.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Electrolux AB
|ELUXb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|DKSH Holding AG
|DKSH.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Morgan Stanley
|MS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Dow Chemical Co
|DOW.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|American Express Co
|AXP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Qualcomm Inc
|QCOM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Intel Corp
|INTC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|United Rentals Inc
|URI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 21st July 2016
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Howden Joinery Group PLC
|HWDN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Halma PLC
|HLMA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|easyJet plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|AO World PLC
|AO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Babcock International Group PLC
|BAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Bankinter SA
|BKT.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Dassault Systemes SA
|DAST.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swatch Group SA
|UHR.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Publicis Groupe SA
|PUBP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Swedbank AB
|SWEDa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Norsk Hydro ASA
|NHY.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Roche Holding AG
|ROG.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Actelion Ltd
|ATLN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Daimler AG
|DAIGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Saab AB
|SAABb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Danske Bank A/S
|DANSKE.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Yara International ASA
|YAR.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Stora Enso Oyj
|STERV.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Dassault Aviation SA
|AVMD.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|BK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
|IPG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Johnson Controls Inc
|JCI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Biogen Inc
|BIIB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Southwest Airlines Co
|LUV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|E*TRADE Financial Corp
|ETFC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Earnings release
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|PYPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 22nd July 2016
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Big Yellow Group PLC
|BYG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Acacia Mining PLC
|ACAA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG
|LISN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bankia SA
|BKIA.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Thales SA
|TCFP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Syngenta AG
|SYNN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Skanska AB
|SKAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Banco de Sabadell SA
|SABE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swedish Match AB
|SWMA.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|General Electric Co
|GE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Moody’s Corp
|MCO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR.N
|US
|Earnings release