January 16, 2016 3:11 AM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th January 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, EU and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Tuesday 19th January 2016
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Sales release
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Earnings release
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales release
Novozymes A/S NZYMb.CO EU Earnings release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Sales release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 20th January 2016
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Sales release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Sales release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Sales release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Sales release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales release
ASML Holding NV ASML.AS EU Earnings release
SGS SA SGSN.VX EU Earnings release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Earnings release
F5 Networks Inc FFIV.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 21st January 2016
NCC Group PLC NCCG.L UK Earnings release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Sales release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Sales release
St. James’s Place PLC SJP.L UK Sales release
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Sales release
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Sales release
Galenica AG GALN.VX EU Sales release
Koninklijke Ahold NV AHLN.AS EU Sales release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N US Earnings release
Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N US Earnings release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings release
Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N US Earnings release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings release
E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.OQ US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 22nd January 2016
Computacenter PLC CCC.L UK Sales release
Workspace Group PLC WKP.L UK Sales release
Oxford Instruments PLC OXIG.L UK Sales release
Delhaize Group SA DELB.BR EU Sales release
SAP SE SAPG.DE EU Earnings release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
Rockwell Collins Inc COL.N US Earnings release
Legg Mason Inc LM.N US Earnings release
