City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th January 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 19th January 2016
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|IG Group Holdings PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Novozymes A/S
|NZYMb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|DAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Morgan Stanley
|MS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Charles Schwab Corp
|SCHW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF.N
|US
|Sales release
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|International Business Machines Corp
|IBM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 20th January 2016
|WH Smith PLC
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Diploma PLC
|DPLM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Pets at Home Group PLC
|PETSP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ASML Holding NV
|ASML.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|SGS SA
|SGSN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|GS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|F5 Networks Inc
|FFIV.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 21st January 2016
|NCC Group PLC
|NCCG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Pearson PLC
|PSON.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|St. James’s Place PLC
|SJP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Galenica AG
|GALN.VX
|EU
|Sales release
|Koninklijke Ahold NV
|AHLN.AS
|EU
|Sales release
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|BK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Travelers Companies Inc
|TRV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Southwest Airlines Co
|LUV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Express Co
|AXP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|E*TRADE Financial Corp
|ETFC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 22nd January 2016
|Computacenter PLC
|CCC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Workspace Group PLC
|WKP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Oxford Instruments PLC
|OXIG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Delhaize Group SA
|DELB.BR
|EU
|Sales release
|SAP SE
|SAPG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|General Electric Co
|GE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Rockwell Collins Inc
|COL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Legg Mason Inc
|LM.N
|US
|Earnings release