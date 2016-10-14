companies reporting for week starting monday 17th october 2016 2678672016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17th October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 17th October 2016
|Pearson PLC
|PSON.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|City of London Investment Group PLC
|CLIG.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales Release
|Hasbro Inc
|HAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
|JBHT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Continental Holdings Inc
|UAL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|International Business Machines Corp
|IBM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 18th October 2016
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Connect Group PLC
|CNCTC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Enagas SA
|ENAG.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Danone SA
|DANO.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Getinge AB
|GETIb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|dorma und kaba Holding AG
|DOKA.S
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Bureau Veritas SA
|BVI.PA
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Bureau Veritas SA
|BVI.PA
|EU
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Accor SA
|ACCP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Philip Morris International Inc
|PM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|GS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Comerica Inc
|CMA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|W W Grainger Inc
|GWW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Charles Schwab Corp
|SCHW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Omnicom Group Inc
|OMC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Regions Financial Corp
|RF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kansas City Southern
|KSU.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|UNH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Linear Technology Corp
|LLTC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Navient Corp
|NAVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intel Corp
|INTC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|ISRG.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday19th October 2016
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|U and I Group PLC
|UAI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rentokil Initial PLC
|RTO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|“Rio Tinto PLC
Rio Tinto Ltd”
|“RIO.L
RIO.AX”
|UK
|Sales Release
|Svenska Handelsbanken AB
|SHBa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Intrum Justitia AB
|IJ.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ASML Holding NV
|ASML.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Thales SA
|TCFP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Carrefour SA
|CARR.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Elisa Oyj
|ELISA.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Metro AG
|MEOG.DE
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Zalando SE
|ZALG.DE
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Investor AB
|INVEb.ST
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Akzo Nobel NV
|AKZO.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Groupe Eurotunnel SE
|GETP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Temenos Group AG
|TEMN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA
|MICP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Dover Corp
|DOV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|BB&T Corp
|BBT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Genuine Parts Co
|GPC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|St. Jude Medical Inc
|STJ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Seagate Technology PLC
|STX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Northern Trust Corp
|NTRS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Morgan Stanley
|MS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Amphenol Corp
|APH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|M&T Bank Corp
|MTB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Reynolds American Inc
|RAI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Lam Research Corp
|LRCX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|SL Green Realty Corp
|SLG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Citrix Systems Inc
|CTXS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Xilinx Inc
|XLNX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Rentals Inc
|URI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|American Express Co
|AXP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|FMC Technologies Inc
|FTI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mattel Inc
|MAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 20th October 2016
|International Personal Finance PLC
|IPF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|LSE.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|SEGRO PLC
|SGRO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Photo-Me International PLC
|PHTM.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Atos SE
|ATOS.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
|ULVR.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Roche Holding AG
|ROG.S
|EU
|Sales Release
|GAM Holding AG
|GAMH.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Tele2 AB
|TEL2b.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Nestle SA
|NESN.S
|EU
|Sales Release
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Boliden AB
|BOL.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fabege AB
|FABG.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Husqvarna AB
|HUSQb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Aalberts Industries NV
|AALB.AS
|EU
|Sales Release
|Publicis Groupe SA
|PUBP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Eurofins Scientific SE
|EUFI.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA
|PLOF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Icade SA
|ICAD.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Amer Sports Oyj
|AMEAS.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Atlas Copco AB
|ATCOa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Software AG
|SOWG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bankinter SA
|BKT.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Technicolor SA
|TCH.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Actelion Ltd
|ATLN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Valeo SA
|VLOF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Gecina SA
|GFCP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Tractor Supply Co
|TSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Danaher Corp
|DHR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|BK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|KLA-Tencor Corp
|KLAC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|WBA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Illinois Tool Works Inc
|ITW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Alliance Data Systems Corp
|ADS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Travelers Companies Inc
|TRV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|T. Rowe Price Group Inc
|TROW.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|PulteGroup Inc
|PHM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Snap-On Inc
|SNA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Textron Inc
|TXT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PPG Industries Inc
|PPG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|FITB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|American Electric Power Company Inc
|AEP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Alaska Air Group Inc
|ALK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Franklin Resources Inc
|BEN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Quest Diagnostics Inc
|DGX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Union Pacific Corp
|UNP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Prologis Inc
|PLD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nucor Corp
|NUE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|E*TRADE Financial Corp
|ETFC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|PYPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Southwestern Energy Co
|SWN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|People’s United Financial Inc
|PBCT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 21st October 2016
|Acacia Mining PLC
|ACAA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Computacenter PLC
|CCC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
|DECP.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|INPP.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
|DECP.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|BB Biotech AG
|BION.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telia Company AB
|TELIA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|BillerudKorsnas AB (publ)
|BILL.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Volvo AB
|VOLVb.ST
|EU
|Sales Release
|Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
|ERICb.ST
|EU
|Sales Release
|Umicore NV
|UMI.BR
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Daimler AG
|DAIGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Yara International ASA
|YAR.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Sales Release
|Assa Abloy AB
|ASSAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Metso Oyj
|METSO.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wereldhave NV
|WEHA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Essilor International SA
|ESSI.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|SAP SE
|SAPG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA
|JMT.LS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Citizens Financial Group Inc
|CFG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Parker-Hannifin Corp
|PH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Moody’s Corp
|MCO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|General Electric Co
|GE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|RCL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|SunTrust Banks Inc
|STI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
|IPG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Synchrony Financial
|SYF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Honeywell International Inc
|HON.N
|US
|Earnings Release