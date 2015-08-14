companies reporting for week starting monday 17th august 2015 1893362015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17th August 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 17th August 2015
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N US Earnings release
Agilent Technologies Inc A.N US Earnings release
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 18th August 2015
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Earnings release
Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L UK Earnings release
John Wood Group PLC WG.L UK Earnings release
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA FMEG.DE EU Earnings release
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG LISP.S EU Earnings release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings release
Wal Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 19th August 2015
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Earnings release
Admiral Group PLC ADMI.L UK Earnings release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Earnings release
Vestas Wind Systems A/S VWS.CO EU Earnings release
Carlsberg A/S CARLb.CO EU Earnings release
Swisscom AG SCMN.VX EU Earnings release
Glencore PLC GLEN.L EU Earnings release
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings release
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW.N US Earnings release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 20th August 2015
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Earnings release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Earnings release
UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd UKCM.L UK Earnings release
KAZ Minerals PLC KAZ.L UK Earnings release
Stock Spirits Group PLC STCK.L UK Earnings release
ASML Holding NV ASML.AS EU Earnings release
Koninklijke Ahold NV AHLN.AS EU Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Hewlett-Packard Co HPQ.N US Earnings release
Intuit Inc INTU.OQ US Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Friday 21st August 2015
Hellermanntyton Group PLC HTY.L UK Earnings release
Spire Healthcare Group PLC SPI.L UK Earnings release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings release
