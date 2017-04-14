companies reporting for week starting monday 17th april 2017 2690982017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17 April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17 April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Associated British Foods PLC. – Half year 2017 Earnings Release – Wednesday 19th Aril 2017 BMO
  • - SKY PLC. – Q3 2017 Earnings Release – Thursday 20th April 2017 0700 GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 17th April 2017
Connect Group PLC CNCTC.L UK Earnings Release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings Release
M&T Bank Corp MTB.N US Earnings Release
DISH Network Corp DISH.OQ US Earnings Release
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Earnings Release
Yahoo! Inc YHOO.OQ US Earnings Release
United Continental Holdings Inc UAL.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 18th April 2017
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales Release
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA EU Sales Release
Edenred SA EDEN.PA EU Trading Statement Release
L’Oreal SA OREP.PA EU Sales Release
W W Grainger Inc GWW.N EU Eanings Release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings Release
Regions Financial Corp RF.N US Earnings Release
UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N US Earnings Release
Comerica Inc CMA.N US Earnings Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Earnings Release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings Release
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N US Earnings Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Prologis Inc PLD.N US Earnings Release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings Release
Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N US Earnings Release
Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.OQ US Earnings Release
Navient Corp NAVI.OQ US Earnings Release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings Release
Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N US Earnings Release
Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.OQ US Earnings Release
Wednesday 19th April 2017
Fenner PLC FENR.L UK Earnings Release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Trading Statement Release
“Rio Tinto PLC
Rio Tinto Ltd”		 RIO.L
RIO.AX		 UK Sales Release
Akzo Nobel NV AKZO.AS EU Earnings Release
Koninklijke Vopak NV VOPA.AS EU Earnings Release
Mediaset SpA MS.MI EU Earnings Release
ASML Holding NV ASML.AS EU Earnings Release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings Release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings Release
Abbott Laboratories ABT.N US Earnings Release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings Release
Genuine Parts Co GPC.N US Earnings Release
Textron Inc TXT.N US Earnings Release
CSX Corp CSX.OQ US Earnings Release
Huntington Bancshares Inc HBAN.OQ US Earnings Release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings Release
Qualcomm Inc QCOM.OQ US Earnings Release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings Release
United Rentals Inc URI.N US Earnings Release
Thursday 20th April 2017
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Earnings Release
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings Release
SKY PLC SKYB.L UK Earnings Release
Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.S EU Earnings Release
ABB Ltd ABBN.S EU Earnings Release
Nestle SA NESN.S EU Sales Release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Sales Release
Elisa Oyj ELISA.HE EU Earnings Release
Schneider Electric SE SCHN.PA EU Sales Release
Groupe Eurotunnel SE GETP.PA EU Sales Release
Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA EU Sales Release
Zodiac Aerospace SA ZODC.PA EU Earnings Release
Danone SA DANO.PA EU Sales Release
Actelion Ltd ATLN.S EU Earnings Release
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA JMT.LS EU Earnings Release
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA MICP.PA EU Sales Release
ASM International NV ASMI.AS EU Earnings Release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Sales Release
Danaher Corp DHR.N US Earnings Release
Citizens Financial Group Inc CFG.N US Earnings Release
Dover Corp DOV.N US Earnings Release
Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N US Earnings Release
BB&T Corp BBT.N US Earnings Release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N US Earnings Release
D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N US Earnings Release
Sherwin-Williams Co SHW.N US Earnings Release
Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N US Earnings Release
Snap-On Inc SNA.N US Earnings Release
Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N US Earnings Release
Philip Morris International Inc PM.N US Earnings Release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings Release
Alliance Data Systems Corp ADS.N US Earnings Release
Nucor Corp NUE.N US Earnings Release
Visa Inc V.N US Earnings Release
E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.OQ US Earnings Release
Mattel Inc MAT.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 21st April 2017
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Software AG SOWG.DE EU Earnings Release
Saipem SpA SPMI.MI EU Earnings Release
NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N US Earnings Release
SunTrust Banks Inc STI.N US Earnings Release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings Release
Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK.N US Earnings Release
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG.N US Earnings Release
Honeywell International Inc HON.N US Earnings Release
Rockwell Collins Inc COL.N US Earnings Release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings Release
Kansas City Southern KSU.N US Earnings Release
