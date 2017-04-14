companies reporting for week starting monday 17th april 2017 2690982017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17 April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17 April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17 April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 17th April 2017
|Connect Group PLC
|CNCTC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|M&T Bank Corp
|MTB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|DISH Network Corp
|DISH.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Yahoo! Inc
|YHOO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Continental Holdings Inc
|UAL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 18th April 2017
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
|CASP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Edenred SA
|EDEN.PA
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|L’Oreal SA
|OREP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|W W Grainger Inc
|GWW.N
|EU
|Eanings Release
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Regions Financial Corp
|RF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|UNH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Comerica Inc
|CMA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|GS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Charles Schwab Corp
|SCHW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Prologis Inc
|PLD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Omnicom Group Inc
|OMC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|ISRG.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Navient Corp
|NAVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|International Business Machines Corp
|IBM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kinder Morgan Inc
|KMI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Citrix Systems Inc
|CTXS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 19th April 2017
|Fenner PLC
|FENR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|“Rio Tinto PLC
Rio Tinto Ltd”
|RIO.L
RIO.AX
|UK
|Sales Release
|Akzo Nobel NV
|AKZO.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke Vopak NV
|VOPA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Mediaset SpA
|MS.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ASML Holding NV
|ASML.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Morgan Stanley
|MS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Genuine Parts Co
|GPC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Textron Inc
|TXT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CSX Corp
|CSX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Huntington Bancshares Inc
|HBAN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|American Express Co
|AXP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Qualcomm Inc
|QCOM.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Rentals Inc
|URI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 20th April 2017
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Acacia Mining PLC
|ACAA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Kuehne und Nagel International AG
|KNIN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ABB Ltd
|ABBN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Nestle SA
|NESN.S
|EU
|Sales Release
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Elisa Oyj
|ELISA.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Schneider Electric SE
|SCHN.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Groupe Eurotunnel SE
|GETP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Publicis Groupe SA
|PUBP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Zodiac Aerospace SA
|ZODC.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Danone SA
|DANO.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Actelion Ltd
|ATLN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA
|JMT.LS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA
|MICP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|ASM International NV
|ASMI.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Accor SA
|ACCP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Danaher Corp
|DHR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Citizens Financial Group Inc
|CFG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dover Corp
|DOV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|BB&T Corp
|BBT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|BK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|D.R. Horton Inc
|DHI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sherwin-Williams Co
|SHW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Travelers Companies Inc
|TRV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Snap-On Inc
|SNA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Quest Diagnostics Inc
|DGX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Philip Morris International Inc
|PM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Alliance Data Systems Corp
|ADS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nucor Corp
|NUE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|E*TRADE Financial Corp
|ETFC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mattel Inc
|MAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 21st April 2017
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Software AG
|SOWG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Saipem SpA
|SPMI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|NextEra Energy Inc
|NEE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|SunTrust Banks Inc
|STI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|General Electric Co
|GE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Stanley Black & Decker Inc
|SWK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
|IPG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Honeywell International Inc
|HON.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Rockwell Collins Inc
|COL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kansas City Southern
|KSU.N
|US
|Earnings Release