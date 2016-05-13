companies reporting for week starting monday 16th may 2016 2661752016

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2016 10:51 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th May 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Vodafone Group Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Tuesday 17th May 7:00am BST
  • - Burberry Group Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Wednesday 18th May 7:00am BST
  • - Royal Mail Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Thursday 19th May 7:00am BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 16th May 2016
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Earnings release
ICAP PLC IAP.L UK Earnings release
Lonmin PLC LMI.L UK Earnings release
Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Earnings release
Braemar Shipping Services PLC BRMS.L UK Earnings release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Agilent Technologies Inc A.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 17th May 2016
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Earnings release
Greencore Group PLC GNC.L UK Earnings release
Speedy Hire PLC SDY.L UK Earnings release
DCC PLC DCC.L UK Earnings release
Premier Foods PLC PFD.L UK Earnings release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Earnings release
Enterprise Inns PLC ETI.L UK Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Sales release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings release
TJX Companies Inc TJX.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 18th May 2016
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Earnings release
SSP Group PLC SSPG.L UK Earnings release
Assura PLC AGRP.L UK Earnings release
SSE PLC SSE.L UK Earnings release
UBM PLC UBM.L UK Sales release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Earnings release
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings release
Hormel Foods Corp HRL.N US Earnings release
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW.N US Earnings release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings release
Analog Devices Inc ADI.OQ US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings release
L Brands Inc LB.N US Earnings release
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ US Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 19th May 2016
National Grid PLC NG.L UK Earnings release
3i Group PLC III.L UK Earnings release
Bloomsbury Publishing PLC BLPU.L UK Earnings release
Investec PLC INVP.L UK Earnings release
Shanks Group PLC SKS.L UK Earnings release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Earnings release
Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L UK Earnings release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Earnings release
Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Earnings release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Sales release
Merlin Entertainments PLC MERL.L UK Sales release
UDG Healthcare PLC UDG.L UK Earnings release
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Earnings release
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Earnings release
Next PLC NXT.L UK Annual meeting
Glencore PLC GLEN.L UK Annual meeting
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings release
Ageas SA NV AGES.BR EU Earnings release
Henkel & Co KGaA AG HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Julius Baer Gruppe AG BAER.S EU Earnings release
Wal Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 20th May 2016
Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Sales release
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.S EU Earnings release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings release
Foot Locker Inc FL.N US Earnings release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings release
Economic Calendar

