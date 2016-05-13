companies reporting for week starting monday 16th may 2016 2661752016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th May 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 16th May 2016
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lonmin PLC
|LMI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Braemar Shipping Services PLC
|BRMS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Agilent Technologies Inc
|A.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 17th May 2016
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Greencore Group PLC
|GNC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Speedy Hire PLC
|SDY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|DCC PLC
|DCC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Premier Foods PLC
|PFD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Enterprise Inns PLC
|ETI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|United Internet AG
|UTDI.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Iliad SA
|ILD.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|TJX Companies Inc
|TJX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 18th May 2016
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SSP Group PLC
|SSPG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Assura PLC
|AGRP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|UBM PLC
|UBM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Target Corp
|TGT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hormel Foods Corp
|HRL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Lowe’s Companies Inc
|LOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Analog Devices Inc
|ADI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|URBN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Salesforce.com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 19th May 2016
|National Grid PLC
|NG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|3i Group PLC
|III.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bloomsbury Publishing PLC
|BLPU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Investec PLC
|INVP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Shanks Group PLC
|SKS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mitchells & Butlers PLC
|MAB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Merlin Entertainments PLC
|MERL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|UDG Healthcare PLC
|UDG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Glencore PLC
|GLEN.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Merck KGaA
|MRCG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ageas SA NV
|AGES.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Henkel & Co KGaA AG
|HNKG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Julius Baer Gruppe AG
|BAER.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wal Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 20th May 2016
|Spectris PLC
|SXS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|CFR.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Autodesk Inc
|ADSK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Foot Locker Inc
|FL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Campbell Soup Co
|CPB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Deere & Co
|DE.N
|US
|Earnings release