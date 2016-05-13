City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th May 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Vodafone Group Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Tuesday 17th May 7:00am BST

- Burberry Group Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Wednesday 18th May 7:00am BST

- Royal Mail Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Thursday 19th May 7:00am BST