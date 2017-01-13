City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Morgan Stanley. – Q4 2016/17 Earnings – Tuesday 17th January 2017 before U.S. market open

– Tuesday 17th January 2017 before U.S. market open - Burberry Group Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Wednesday 18th January 2017 0700 GMT

– Wednesday 18th January 2017 0700 GMT - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. – Q4 2016/17 Earnings – Wednesday 18th January 2017 before U.S. market open

– Wednesday 18th January 2017 before U.S. market open - Citigroup Inc. – Q4 2016/17 Earnings – Wednesday 18th January 2017 before U.S. market open

– Wednesday 18th January 2017 before U.S. market open - Netflix Inc. – Q4 2016/17 Earnings – Wednesday 18th January 2017 after U.S. market close

– Wednesday 18th January 2017 after U.S. market close - Royal Mail Plc. – Nine-month 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 19th January 2017 0700 GMT