companies reporting for week starting monday 15th february 2016 2650792016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th February 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2016 4:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Anglo American PLC Full Year 2015 Earnings – Tuesday 16th Feb
  • - BAE Systems Plc. Full Year 2015 Earnings – Thursday 18th Feb
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 15th February 2016
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Earnings release
Hammerson PLC HMSO.L UK Earnings release
Fidessa Group PLC FDSA.L UK Earnings release
Pendragon PLC PDG.L UK Earnings release
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings release
Telecom Italia SpA TLITn.MI EU Earnings release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Tuesday 16th February 2016
SkyePharma PLC SKP.L UK Earnings release
Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Earnings release
Anglo American PLC AAL.L UK Earnings release
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC BKGH.L UK Shareholder meeting
Orange SA ORAN.PA EU Earnings release
Electricite de France SA EDF.PA EU Earnings release
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA MICP.PA EU Earnings release
Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings release
Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA EU Earnings release
Baxalta Inc BXLT.N US Earnings release
Devon Energy Corp DVN.N US Earnings release
Express Scripts Holding Co ESRX.OQ US Earnings release
FirstEnergy Corp FE.N US Earnings release
Agilent Technologies Inc A.N US Earnings release
Cerner Corp CERN.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 17th February 2016
Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE EU Earnings release
Koninklijke DSM NV DSMN.AS EU Earnings release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings release
Schneider Electric SE SCHN.PA EU Earnings release
Beiersdorf AG BEIG.DE EU Earnings release
Priceline Group Inc PCLN.OQ US Earnings release
Noble Energy Inc NBL.N US Earnings release
Garmin Ltd GRMN.OQ US Earnings release
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS.N US Earnings release
Analog Devices Inc ADI.OQ US Earnings release
Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N US Earnings release
Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N US Earnings release
NetApp Inc NTAP.OQ US Earnings release
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings release
NVIDIA Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 18th February 2016
Darty PLC DRTY.L UK Sales release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Earnings release
Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Earnings release
BAE Systems PLC BAES.L UK Earnings release
Rexam PLC REX.L UK Earnings release
Randstad Holding nv RAND.AS EU Earnings release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Earnings release
KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings release
Nestle SA NESN.VX EU Earnings release
OMV.AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings release
Cap Gemini SA CAPP.PA EU Earnings release
Valeo SA VLOF.PA EU Earnings release
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings release
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N US Earnings release
Columbia Pipeline Group Inc CPGX.N US Earnings release
Duke Energy Corp DUK.N US Earnings release
Wal Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings release
Discovery Communications Inc DISCK.OQ US Earnings release
Consolidated Edison Inc ED.N US Earnings release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 19th February 2016
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC MLC.L UK Earnings release
SEGRO PLC SGRO.L UK Earnings release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Earnings release
Essentra PLC ESNT.L UK Earnings release
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Shareholder meeting
Kering SA PRTP.PA EU Earnings release
Essilor International Compagnie Generale d’Optique SA ESSI.PA EU Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings release
Pinnacle West Capital Corp PNW.N US Earnings release
Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.