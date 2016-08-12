City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- BHP Billiton Plc. – Full-Year 2015/16 Earnings – Tuesday 16th August 2016 0730 BST

– Tuesday 16th August 2016 0730 BST - Kingfisher Plc. – Q2 Trading Statement – Thursday 18th August 2016 0700 BST