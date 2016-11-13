companies reporting for week starting monday 14th november 2016 2681592016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - easyJet Plc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 15th November 2016 07.00 am GMT
  • - Vodafone Group Plc. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Tuesday 15th November 2016 07.00 am GMT
  • - Barratt Developments Plc. – Trading Statement – Wednesday 16th November 2016 07.00 am GMT
  • - Royal Mail Plc. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Thursday 17th November 2016 07.00 am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 14th November 2016
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Trading Statement Release
Lonmin PLC LMI.L UK Earnings Release
Carr’s Group PLC CARRC.L UK Earnings Release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Trading Statement Release
DCC PLC DCC.L UK Earnings Release
Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd MPO.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings Release
Sonova Holding AG SOON.S EU Earnings Release
William Hill PLC WMH.L EU Trading Statement Release
Kingspan Group PLC KSP.I EU Earnings Release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L EU Trading Statement Release
DCC PLC DCC.L EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Euroshop AG DEQGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Sales Release
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ACS.MC EU Earnings Release
Teleperformance SE ROCH.PA US Sales Release
TransDigm Group Inc TDG.N US Earnings Release
Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 15th November 2016
Intermediate Capital Group PLC ICP.L UK Earnings Release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Earnings Release
Talktalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Earnings Release
easyJet plc EZJ.L UK Earnings Release
BTG PLC BTG.L UK Earnings Release
Oxford Instruments PLC OXIG.L UK Earnings Release
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Earnings Release
FirstGroup PLC FGP.L UK Earnings Release
Card Factory PLC CARDC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Enterprise Inns PLC ETI.L UK Earnings Release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Trading Statement Release
Picton Property Income Ltd PCTN.L UK Earnings Release
Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Baloise Holding Ltd BALN.S EU Earnings Release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings Release
H ∧ M Hennes ∧ Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales Release
Snam SpA SRG.MI EU Sales Release
Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA MRL.MC EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Wohnen AG DWNG.DE EU Earnings Release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings Release
Topdanmark A/S TOP.CO EU Earnings Release
TJX Companies Inc TJX.N US Earnings Release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings Release
Agilent Technologies Inc A.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 16th November 2016
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Earnings Release
ICAP PLC IAP.L UK Earnings Release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Trading Statement Release
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd SREI.L UK Earnings Release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Trading Statement Release
Fenner PLC FENR.L UK Earnings Release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Earnings Release
ABN AMRO Group NV ABNd.AS EU Earnings Release
Ageas SA AGES.BR EU Earnings Release
Raiffeisen Bank International AG RBIV.VI EU Earnings Release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings Release
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Sales Release
Wirecard AG WDIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings Release
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW.N US Earnings Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Sysco Corp SYY.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Clorox Co CLX.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Oracle Corp ORCL.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting
NetApp Inc NTAP.OQ US Earnings Release
L Brands Inc LB.N US Earnings Release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings Release
Thursday 17th Novemeber 2016
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Earnings Release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Trading Statement Release
CRH PLC CRH.I UK Trading Statement Release
Great Portland Estates PLC GPOR.L UK Earnings Release
Investec PLC INVP.L UK Earnings Release
Johnson Matthey PLC JMAT.L UK Sales Release
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd BSIF.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Genus PLC GNS.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV AD.AS EU Earnings Release
NN Group NV NN.AS EU Earnings Release
KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings Release
Sodexo SA EXHO.PA EU Earnings Release
CRH PLC CRH.I EU Trading Statement Release
Nibe Industrier AB NIBEb.ST EU Earnings Release
Julius Baer Gruppe AG BAER.S EU Trading Statement Release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N US Earnings Release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings Release
Wal Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings Release
J M Smucker Co SJM.N US Earnings Release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings Release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings Release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings Release
Ross Stores Inc ROST.OQ US Earnings Release
Intuit Inc INTU.OQ US Earnings Release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings Release
Friday 18th November 2016
Electrocomponents PLC ECM.L UK Earnings Release
Fuller Smith ∧ Turner PLC FSTA.L UK Earnings Release
Kier Group PLC KIE.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Foot Locker Inc FL.N US Earnings Release
Monday 21st November 2016
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Earnings Release
Mitie Group PLC MTO.L UK Earnings Release
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings Release
