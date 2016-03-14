companies reporting for week starting monday 14th march 2016 2654542016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th March 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 15, 2016 1:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - J Sainsbury Plc. Q4 2015 trading statement – Tuesday 15th March 6:00pm AEST
  • - Ocado Group Plc. Q1 2016 trading statement – Tuesday 15th March 6:00pm AEST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 14th March 2016
NMC Health PLC NMC.L UK Earnings release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Annual meeting
Tuesday 15th March 2016
Mears Group PLC MERG.L UK Earnings release
EVRAZ PLC EVRE.L UK Earnings release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Sales release
Inchcape PLC INCH.L UK Earnings release
SDL PLC SDL.L UK Earnings release
Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L UK Sales release
legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings release
Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Earnings release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Earnings release
Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L UK Earnings release
Numericable SFR SA NUME.PA EU Earnings release
Galenica AG GALN.S EU Earnings release
Geberit AG GEBN.S EU Earnings release
Altice NV ATCB.AS EU Earnings release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Oracle Corp ORCL.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 16th March 2016
Xaar PLC XAR.L UK Earnings release
Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L UK Earnings release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Earnings release
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd JLIF.L UK Earnings release
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWg_p.DE EU Earnings release
Brenntag AG BNRGn.DE EU Earnings release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings release
FedEx Corp FDX.N US Earnings release
Thursday 17th March 2016
OneSavings Bank PLC OSBO.L UK Earnings release
Premier Farnell PLC PFL.L UK Earnings release
Kier Group PLC KIE.L UK Earnings release
SOCO International PLC SIA.L UK Earnings release
EnQuest PLC ENQ.L UK Earnings release
Spire Healthcare Group PLC SPI.L UK Sales release
Telecom Italia SpA TLITn.MI EU Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
Snam SpA SRG.MI EU Earnings release
Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings release
Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.S EU Earnings release
Adobe Systems Inc ADBE.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 18th March 2016
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings release
Deutsche Wohnen AG DWNG.DE EU Earnings release
Assicurazioni Generali SpA GASI.MI EU Earnings release
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA GBLB.BR EU Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.