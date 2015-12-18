companies reporting for week starting monday 14th december 2015 2 2646482015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for Monday 21st December 2015 to Thursday 7th January 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 19, 2015 1:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for Monday 21st December 2015 to Thursday 7th January 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 21st December 2015
Betfair Group PLC BETF.L UK Shareholder meeting
Cintas Corp CTAS.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 22nd December 2015
Paychex Inc PAYX.OQ US Earnings release
ConAgraFoods Inc CAG.N US Earnings release
Micron Technology Inc MU.OQ US Earnings release
Nike Inc NKE.N US Earnings release
Monday 4th January 2016
General Motors Co GM.N US Sales release
Tuesday 5th January 2016
Next PLC NXT.N UK Sales release
Wednesday 6th January 2016
Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L UK Sales release
Autonation Inc AN.N US Sales release
Monsanto Co MON.N US Earnings release
Thursday 7th January 2016
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Sales release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Sales release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Sales release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Sales release
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.OQ US Earnings release
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.OQ US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.