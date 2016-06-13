companies reporting for week starting monday 13th june 2016 2664782016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th June 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 13th June 2016
|W W Grainger Inc
|GWW.N
|US
|Sales release
|Tuesday 14th June 2016
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Firstgroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC
|CRST.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 15th June 2016
|Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ricardo PLC
|RCDO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Industria de Diseno Textil SA
|ITX.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 16th June 2016
|Darty PLC
|DRTY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Consort Medical PLC
|CSRT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Poundland Group PLC
|PLND.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Poundland Group PLC
|PLND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|The Kroger Co
|KR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Red Hat Inc
|RHT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Oracle Corp
|ORCL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 17th June 2016
|Real Estate Credit Investments PCC Ltd
|RECIV.L
|UK
|Earnings release