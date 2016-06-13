companies reporting for week starting monday 13th june 2016 2664782016

City Index's weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th June 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


June 13, 2016 8:07 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th June 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. – Q4 2015/16 Earnings – Tuesday 14th June 2016 – 0700 BST
  • - Poundland Group Plc. – Q1 2016 Trading Statement – Thursday 16th June 2016 – 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 13th June 2016
W W Grainger Inc GWW.N US Sales release
Tuesday 14th June 2016
Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Earnings release
Firstgroup PLC FGP.L UK Earnings release
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC CRST.L UK Earnings release
Wednesday 15th June 2016
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC BKGH.L UK Earnings release
Ricardo PLC RCDO.L UK Earnings release
Industria de Diseno Textil SA ITX.MC EU Earnings release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings release
Thursday 16th June 2016
Darty PLC DRTY.L UK Earnings release
Consort Medical PLC CSRT.L UK Earnings release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Earnings release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Sales release
The Kroger Co KR.N US Earnings release
Red Hat Inc RHT.N US Earnings release
Oracle Corp ORCL.N US Earnings release
Friday 17th June 2016
Real Estate Credit Investments PCC Ltd RECIV.L UK Earnings release
