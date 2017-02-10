companies reporting for week starting monday 13th february 2017 2686492017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 13th February 2017
|Imagination Technologies Group PLC
|IMG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Fidessa Group PLC
|FDSA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Bgeo Group PLC
|BGEO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rexel SA
|RXL.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Saab AB
|SAABb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Icade SA
|ICAD.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Societe BIC SA
|BICP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Vornado Realty Trust
|VNO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Noble Energy Inc
|NBL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 14th Febraury 2017
|Tui AG
|TUIGn.DE
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Acacia Mining PLC
|ACAA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Spectris PLC
|SMP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|RR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Heidelbergcement AG
|HEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|CSGN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA
|MICP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Randstad Holding nv
|RAND.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Actelion Ltd
|ATLN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Securitas AB
|SECUb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Discovery Communications Inc
|DISCA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
|DPS.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Agilent Technologies Inc
|A.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Express Scripts Holding Co
|ESRX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Devon Energy Corp
|DVN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 15th February 2017
|Schindler Holding AG
|SCHP.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Credit Agricole SA
|CAGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke DSM NV
|DSMN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|“Heineken NV
Heineken Holding NV”
|“HEIN.AS
HEIO.AS”
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Akzo Nobel NV
|AKZO.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ABN AMRO Group NV
|ABNd.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Air Liquide SA
|AIRP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Danone SA
|DANO.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|DB11.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Analog Devices Inc
|ADI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marriott International Inc
|MAR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
|IFF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|NetApp Inc
|NTAP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|TripAdvisor Inc
|TRIP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Equinix Inc
|EQIX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|CBS Corp
|CBS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marathon Oil Corp
|MRO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kraft Heinz Co
|KHC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cimarex Energy Co
|XEC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 16th February 2017
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Drax Group PLC
|DRX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Safestore Holdings PLC
|SAFE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Pendragon PLC
|PDG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Straumann Holding AG
|STMN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Clariant AG
|CLN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Cap Gemini SA
|CAPP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telenet Group Holding NV
|TNET.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Nestle SA
|NESN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Schneider Electric SE
|SCHN.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
|SOBIV.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Valeo SA
|VLOF.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Duke Energy Corp
|DUK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PG&E Corp
|PCG.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Charter Communications Inc
|CHTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 17th Febraury 2017
|Essentra PLC
|ESNT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|SEGRO PLC
|SGRO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC
|MLC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Aegon NV
|AEGN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swedish Match AB
|SWMA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Essilor International SA
|ESSI.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Campbell Soup Co
|CPB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Spectra Energy Corp
|SE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Moody’s Corp
|MCO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Deere & Co
|DE.N
|US
|Earnings Release