companies reporting for week starting monday 12th september 2016 2675592016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 12th September 2016
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement release
|John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd
|JLIF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ferrexpo PLC
|FXPO.L
|UK
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Patterson Companies Inc
|PDCO.OQ
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Tuesday 13th September 2016
|Ocado Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement release
|JD Sports Fashion PLC
|JD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Oxford Instruments PLC
|OXIG.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Daejan Holdings PLC
|DJAN.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Partners Group Holding AG
|PGHN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|W W Grainger Inc
|GWW.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Wednesday 14th September 2016
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Galliford Try PLC
|GFRD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pets at Home Group PLC
|PETSP.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|SuperGroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|CFR.S
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|CFR.S
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.I
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Zodiac Aerospace SA
|ZODC.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Expedia Inc
|EXPE.OQ
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Thursday 15th September 2016
|Poundland Group PLC
|PLND.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Premier Farnell PLC
|PFL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ricardo PLC
|RCDO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ophir Energy PLC
|OPHR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales Release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Range Resources Corp
|RRC.N
|US
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Oracle Corp
|ORCL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|NetApp Inc
|NTAP.OQ
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Friday 16th September 2016
|“Investec PLC
Investec Ltd”
|INVP.L
|UK
|Earnings release