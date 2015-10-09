companies reporting for week starting monday 12th october 2015 2400742015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 12th October 2015
|Assura PLC
|AGRP.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Sales release
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
|LVMH.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Tuesday 13th October 2015
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Kuehne und Nagel International AG
|KNIN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Procter & Gamble Co
|PG.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|CSX Corp
|CSX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kinder Morgan Inc
|KMI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intel Corp
|INTC.OQ
|US
|Annual meeting
|JPMorgan & Chase Co
|JPM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 14th October 2015
|Scancell Holdings PLC
|SCLP.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Marston’s PLC
|MARS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ASML Holding NV
|ASML.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Accor SA
|ACCP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|DAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|News Corp
|NWSA.OQ
|US
|Annual meeting
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 15th October 2015
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|WH Smith PLC
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Man Group PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Mattioli Woods PLC
|MTWL.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|IG Group Holdings PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Filtronic PLC
|FTC.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Hellermanntyton Group PLC
|HTY.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
|CASP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Syngenta AG
|SYNN.VX
|EU
|Sales release
|H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Citigroup Inc
|C.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Charles Schwab Corp
|SCHW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goldman Sachs Corp
|GS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Philip Morris International Inc
|PM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Mattel Inc
|MAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Honeywell International Inc
|HON.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 16th October 2015
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Nestle SA
|NESN.VX
|EU
|Sales release
|Carrefour SA
|CARR.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|AB SKF
|SKFb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|General Electric Co
|GE.N
|US
|Earnings release