companies reporting for week starting monday 12th october 2015 2400742015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th October 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 10, 2015 3:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 12th October 2015
Assura PLC AGRP.L UK Annual meeting
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Sales release
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMH.PA EU Sales release
Tuesday 13th October 2015
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Earnings release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Sales release
Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.VX EU Earnings release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings release
Procter & Gamble Co PG.N US Annual meeting
CSX Corp CSX.N US Earnings release
Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N US Earnings release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Annual meeting
JPMorgan & Chase Co JPM.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 14th October 2015
Scancell Holdings PLC SCLP.L UK Annual meeting
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Sales release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Sales release
ASML Holding NV ASML.AS EU Earnings release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Sales release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Annual meeting
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 15th October 2015
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Sales release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Sales release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Earnings release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Earnings release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Sales release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Sales release
Mattioli Woods PLC MTWL.L UK Annual meeting
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Annual meeting
Filtronic PLC FTC.L UK Annual meeting
Hellermanntyton Group PLC HTY.L UK Annual meeting
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Sales release
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA EU Sales release
Syngenta AG SYNN.VX EU Sales release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings release
Goldman Sachs Corp GS.N US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
Philip Morris International Inc PM.N US Earnings release
Mattel Inc MAT.OQ US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Honeywell International Inc HON.N US Earnings release
Friday 16th October 2015
Provident Financial PLC PFG.L UK Sales release
Nestle SA NESN.VX EU Sales release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Sales release
AB SKF SKFb.ST EU Earnings release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.