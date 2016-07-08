companies reporting for week starting monday 11th july 2016 2669342016

July 9, 2016 4:07 AM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 4th July 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Barratt Developments Plc – Trading Statement – Wednesday 13th July 2016 0700 BST
  • - Burberry Group Plc. – Q1 2016/17 Trading Update – Wednesday 13th July 2016 0700 BST
  • - JPMorgan Chase & Co. – Q2 2016 Earnings – Thursday 14th July 2016 before US market open
  • - Citigroup Inc. – Q2 2016 Earnings – Friday 15th July 2016 before US market open
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 11th July 2016
SThree PLC STHR.L UK Earnings release
RPC Group PLC RPC.L UK Sales release
Alcoa Inc AA.N US Earnings release
VOXX International Corp VOXX.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 12th July 2016
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Sales release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Sales release
Pagegroup PLC PAGE.L UK Sales release
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Annual meeting
DNB ASA DNB.OL EU Earnings release
Tryg A/S TRYG.CO EU Earnings release
Wednesday 13th July 2016
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Sales release
Fenner PLC FENR.L UK Sales release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Sales release
ICAP PLC IAP.L UK Sales release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Sales release
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Annual meeting
CASP.PA BMO EU Sales release
Alstom SA ALSO.PA EU Sales release
DKSH Holding AG DKSH.S EU Earnings release
CSX Corp CSX.OQ US Earnings release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 14th July 2016
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC MONY.L UK Sales release
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Sales release
Workspace Group PLC WKP.L UK Sales release
BTG PLC BTG.L UK Sales release
Micro Focus International PLC MCRO.L UK Earnings release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Sales release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales release
SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Earnings release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Annual meeting
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB SEBa.ST EU Earnings release
Partners Group Holding AG PGHN.S EU Sales release
Getinge AB GETIb.ST EU Earnings release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N US Earnings release
Friday 15th July 2016
Firstgroup PLC FGP.L UK Sales release
DCC PLC DCC.L UK Sales release
Ems Chemie Holding AG EMSN.S EU Earnings release
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Sales release
Orkla ASA ORK.OL EU Earnings release
Svenska Handelsbanken AB SHBa.ST EU Earnings release
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA GJFS.OL EU Earnings release
Elisa Oyj ELISA.HE EU Earnings release
Husqvarna AB HUSQb.ST EU Earnings release
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum publ AB SOBIV.ST EU Earnings release
Castellum AB CAST.ST EU Earnings release
Atlas Copco AB ATCOa.ST EU Earnings release
First Horizon National Corp FHN.N US Earnings release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings release
PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
FBR & Co FBRC.OQ US Earnings release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings release
