Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 11th January 2016
AO World PLC AO.L UK Sales release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings release
Alcoa Inc AA.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 12th January 2016
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Sales release
Big Yellow Group PLC BYG.L UK Sales release
Saga PLC SAGAG.L UK Sales release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Sales release
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Sales release
Metro AG MEOG.DE EU Sales release
CSX Corp CSX.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 13th January 2016
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Sales release
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Sales release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Sales release
Fenner PLC FENR.L UK Sales release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Sales release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Sales release
Sodexo SA EXHO.PA EU Sales release
Geberit AG GEBN.VX EU Sales release
Thursday 14th January 2016
Jupiter Fund Management PLC JUP.L UK Sales release
Tesco PLC TSCO.L UK Sales release
SIG PLC SHI.L UK Sales release
Restaurant Group PLC RTN.L UK Sales release
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Sales release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Sales release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Sales release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Sales release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Sales release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Sales release
Home Retail Group PLC HOME.L UK Sales release
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG LISP.S EU Sales release
Partners Group Holding AG PGHN.S EU Sales release
Alstom SA ALSO.PA EU Sales release
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.VX EU Sales release
Beiersdorf AG BEIG.DE EU Sales release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Sales release
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N US Earnings release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 15th January 2016
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Sales release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Sales release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Regions Financial Corp RF.N US Earnings release
Fastenal Co FAST.OQ US Earnings release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings release
PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N US Earnings release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings release
