companies reporting for week starting monday 11th april 2016 2657352016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th April 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th April 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th April 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 11th April 2016
|Carr’s Group PLC
|CARRC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
|LVMH.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Alcoa Inc
|AA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 12th April 2016
|Nanoco Group PLC
|NANON.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Sika AG
|SIK.S
|EU
|Sales release
|Givaudan SA
|GIVN.S
|EU
|Sales release
|Fastenal Co
|FAST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|CSX Corp
|CSX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 13th April 2016
|Jupiter Fund Management PLC
|JUP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|JPM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 14th April 2016
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|JD Sports Fashion PLC
|JD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd
|NBLS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Poundland Group PLC
|PLND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|US
|Annual meeting
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Exor SpA
|EXOR.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sodexo SA
|EXHO.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nestle SA
|NESN.S
|EU
|Sales release
|Christian Dior SE
|DIOR.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|DAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc
|PNC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 15th April 2016
|ICG Enterprise Trust PLC
|ICGT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Man Group PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Sales release
|Carrefour SA
|CARR.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Regions Financial Corp
|RF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Citigroup Inc
|C.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Charles Schwab Corp
|SCHW.N
|US
|Earnings release