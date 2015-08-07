companies reporting for week starting monday 10th august 2015 1838362015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th August 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 8, 2015 2:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 10th August 2015
esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Earnings release
AES Corp AES.N US Earnings release
CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N US Earnings release
Sysco Corp SYY.N US Earnings release
Endo International PLC ENDP.OQ US Earnings release
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N US Earnings release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 11th August 2015
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Earnings release
Serco Group PLC SRP.L UK Earnings release
Synthomer PLC SYNTS.L UK Earnings release
Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Earnings release
Coloplast A/S COLOb.CO EU Earnings release
Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings release
Adecco SA ADEN.VX EU Earnings release
Fossil Group Inc FOSL.OQ US Earnings release
Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Earnings release
Computer Sciences Corp CSC.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 12th August 2015
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Earnings release
Capital & Regional PLC CAL.L UK Earnings release
G4S PLC GFS.L UK Earnings release
Geberit AG GEBN.VX EU Earnings release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings release
Henkel & Co KGaA AG HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Talanx AG TLXGn.DE EU Earnings release
Sampo Oyj SAMAS.HE EU Earnings release
Macys Inc M.N US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 13th August 2015
Ophir Energy PLC OPHR.L UK Earnings release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Earnings release
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
AP Moeller – Maersk A/S MAERSKb.CO EU Earnings release
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
TUI AG TUIT.L EU Earnings release
Nestle SA NESN.VX EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
Kohls Corp KSS.N US Earnings release
Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N US Earnings release
Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 14th August 2015
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA FMEG.DE EU Earnings release
Schindler Holding AG SCHP.VX EU Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.