City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 11th April 2017
|JD Sports Fashion PLC
|JD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 12th April 2017
|Carr’s Group PLC
|CARRC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|WH Smith PLC
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|DAL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 13th April 2017
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|JPM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Citigroup Inc
|C.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc
|PNC.N
|US
|Earnings Release