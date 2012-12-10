City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 10th December 2012 No Companies Reporting Tuesday, 11th December 2012 Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Q2 ASOS PLC ASOS.L UK Trading BAA Airports LTD FERBA.UL UK Traffic Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Trading Dollar General Corp. DG US Q3 Wednesday,12th December 2012 Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O US Q1 Supergroup PLC SGP.L UK H1 Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Trading Thursday, 13th December 2012 Adobe Systems ADBE.O US Q4 Friday, 30th November 2012 No Companies Reporting

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.