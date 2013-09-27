companies reporting dates for week starting monday september 30 2013 870742013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 30th September 2013
|Homeserve Plc
|HSV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|ICAP Plc
|IAP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tuesday, 1st October 2013
|Wolseley
|WOS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Walgreen Co
|WAG
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Wednesday, 2nd October 2013
|Domino’s Pizza Group
|DOM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|J Sainsbury Plc
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Analyst
|Tesco
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Thursday, 3rd October 2013
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|H1
|Ted Baker
|TED.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Friday, 4th October 2013
|John Wood Group
|WG.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.