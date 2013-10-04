companies reporting dates for week starting monday october 6 2013 871232013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 6th October 2013
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 7th October 2013
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Wednesday, 8th October 2013
|Robert Walters
|RWA.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Alcoa
|AA
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Yum! Brands
|YUM
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 9th October 2013
|Greggs Plc
|GRG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Vedanta Resources
|VED.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Friday, 10th October 2013
|HAYS Plc
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|WH Smith
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Safeway
|SWY
|US
|Q3 Trade
|JP Morgan Chase & Co
|JPM
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|US
|Q3 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.