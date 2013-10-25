companies reporting dates for week starting monday october 28 2013 873092013

October 26, 2013 12:47 AM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, October 28, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

 
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 28th October 2013
Aggreko Plc AGGK.L UK Trading Statement
Apple Inc AAPL.O US Q4 Trade
Tuesday, 29th October 2013
BP BP.L UK Q3 Trade
Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L UK Q3 Trade
Stagecoach Group SGC.L UK Trading Statement
Standard Chartered STAN.L UK Q3 Trade
Pfizer PFE US Q3 Trade
Western Union WU US Q3 Trade
United States Steel Corp X US Q3 Trade
Wednesday, 30th October 2013
Barclays BARC.L UK Q3 Trade
Next NXT.L UK Q3 Trade
Standard Life SL.L UK Q3 Trade
Expedia EXPE.O US Q3 Trade
General Motors GM US Q3 Trade
Thursday, 31st October 2013
Antofagasta ANTO.L UK Q3 Trade
Astrazeneca AZN.L UK Q3 Trade
BG Group BG.L UK Q3 Trade
BT Group BT.L UK Q2 Trade
National Express Group NEX.L UK Q3 Trade
Premier Group PFD.L UK Q3 Trade
Smith & Nephew SN.L UK Q3 Trade
ConocoPhillips COP US Q3 Trade
Invesco IVZ US Q3 Trade
MasterCard MA UK Q3 Trade
Starbucks SBUX.O US Q4 Trade
Southwestern Energy SWN US Q3 Trade
Time Warner Cable TWC US Q3 Trade
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM US Q3 Trade
Chevron CVX US Q3 Trade
Friday, 1st November 2013
Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L UK Q3 Trade

 

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

