City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, October 21, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Monday, 21st October 2013
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Texas Instruments
|TXN.O
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Tuesday, 22nd October 2013
|Delta Airlines
|DAL
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Harley-Davidson
|HDG
|US
|Q3 Trade
|ARM Holdings
|ARM.L
|UK
|H1
|GKN Plc
|GKN.L
|UK
|H1
|Petropavlovsk
|POG.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Reckitt Benckiser Group
|RB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Whitbread
|WTB.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Wednesday, 23rd October 2013
|GlaxoSmithKline
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Home Retail Group
|HOME.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Sports Direct International
|SPD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 24th October 2013
|Amazon.com
|AMZN.O
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Coca-Cola Enterprises
|CCE
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Ford Motor Co
|F
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Southwest Airlines
|LUV
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Microsoft
|MSFT.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Debenhams
|DEB.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Shire
|SHP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Unilever
|ULVR.L
|UK
|H1
|WPP Plc
|WPP.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Friday, 25th October 2013
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|The proctor & Gamble Co
|PG
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|United Parcel Service
|UPS
|UK
|Q3 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.