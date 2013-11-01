companies reporting dates for week starting monday november 4 2013 873732013

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 1, 2013 9:40 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, November 4, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

 
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 4th November 2013
HSBC Holdings HSBA.L UK Q3 Trade
Ryanair Holdings RYA.L UK Q3 Trade
Kellogg Co K US Q3 Trade
Tuesday, 5th November 2013
Associated British Foods ABF.L UK Prelim
Aer Lingus AERL.I UK Q3 Trade
Balfour Beatty BALF.L UK Q3 Trade
G4S GFS.L UK Q3 Trade
Intercontinental Hotels Group IHG.L UK Q3 Trade
Imperial Tobacco Group IMT.L UK Prelim
Legal & General Group LGEN.L UK Q3 Trade
Marks & Spencer Group MKS.L UK H1 Trade
FirstEnergy FE US Q3 Trade
Wednesday, 6th November 2013
EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic Figures
FirstGroup FGP.L UK H1 Trade
Old Mutual OML.L UK Q3 Trade
Persimmon PSN.L UK Trading Statement
SABMiller SAB.L UK Trading Statement
Prudential Financial PRU US Q3 Trade
Ralph Lauren Corp RL US Q2 Trade
Thursday, 7th November 2013
Aviva AV.L UK Q3 Trade
Cable & Wireless Communications CWC.L UK H1 Trade
Eurasian Natural Resources ENRC.L UK Trading Statement
Walt Disney Company DIS US Q4 Trade
Invensys ISYS.L UK H1 Trade
JD Wetherspoon JDW.L UK Q1 Trade
WM Morrison Supermarkets MRW.L UK Trading Statement
Reed Elsevier REL.L UK Trading Statement
Randgold Resources RRS.L UK Q3 Trade
RSA Insurance Limited RSA.L UK Q3 Trade
Schroders SDR.L UK Q3 Trade
Supergroup SGP.L UK Trading Statement
Tate & Lyle TATE.L UK H1 Trade
Friday, 8th November 2013
Rolls Royce Holdings RR.L UK Trading Statement
Rentokill Initial RTO.L UK Trading Statement
Tullett Prebon TLPR.L UK Q3 Trade

 

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.