City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, November 4, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 4th November 2013 HSBC Holdings HSBA.L UK Q3 Trade Ryanair Holdings RYA.L UK Q3 Trade Kellogg Co K US Q3 Trade Tuesday, 5th November 2013 Associated British Foods ABF.L UK Prelim Aer Lingus AERL.I UK Q3 Trade Balfour Beatty BALF.L UK Q3 Trade G4S GFS.L UK Q3 Trade Intercontinental Hotels Group IHG.L UK Q3 Trade Imperial Tobacco Group IMT.L UK Prelim Legal & General Group LGEN.L UK Q3 Trade Marks & Spencer Group MKS.L UK H1 Trade FirstEnergy FE US Q3 Trade Wednesday, 6th November 2013 EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic Figures FirstGroup FGP.L UK H1 Trade Old Mutual OML.L UK Q3 Trade Persimmon PSN.L UK Trading Statement SABMiller SAB.L UK Trading Statement Prudential Financial PRU US Q3 Trade Ralph Lauren Corp RL US Q2 Trade Thursday, 7th November 2013 Aviva AV.L UK Q3 Trade Cable & Wireless Communications CWC.L UK H1 Trade Eurasian Natural Resources ENRC.L UK Trading Statement Walt Disney Company DIS US Q4 Trade Invensys ISYS.L UK H1 Trade JD Wetherspoon JDW.L UK Q1 Trade WM Morrison Supermarkets MRW.L UK Trading Statement Reed Elsevier REL.L UK Trading Statement Randgold Resources RRS.L UK Q3 Trade RSA Insurance Limited RSA.L UK Q3 Trade Schroders SDR.L UK Q3 Trade Supergroup SGP.L UK Trading Statement Tate & Lyle TATE.L UK H1 Trade Friday, 8th November 2013 Rolls Royce Holdings RR.L UK Trading Statement Rentokill Initial RTO.L UK Trading Statement Tullett Prebon TLPR.L UK Q3 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.