City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, November 18, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 18th November 2013
|Petrofac
|PFC.L
|UK
|Analyst
|Prudential
|PRU.L
|UK
|H1
|Tuesday, 19th November 2013
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|ITV
|ITV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Best Buy
|BBY
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Home Depot
|HD
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Wednesday, 20th November 2013
|Prudential
|PRU.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Staples
|SPLS.O
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 21st November 2013
|BHP Billiton
|BLT.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Daily Mail and General Trust
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|H1
|Investec
|INVP.L
|UK
|H1
|Mothercare
|MTC.L
|UK
|H1
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|H1
|Abercrombie & Fitch
|ANF
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Gap
|GPS
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Friday, 22nd November 2013
|PetSmart
|PETM.O
|US
|Q3 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.