City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, November 11, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 11th November 2013 Lonmin LMI.L UK Prelim Tuesday, 12th November 2013 Babcock International Group BAB.L UK H1 Land Securities LAND.L UK Q3 Trade Resolution RSL.L UK Q3 Trade Vodafone Group VOD.L UK H1 Trade Wednesday, 13th November 2013 Barratt Developments BDEV.L UK Trading Statement ICAP IAP.L UK H1 London Stock Exchange Group LSE.L UK H1 J Sainsbury SBRY.L UK H1 SSE SSE.L UK H1 Tullow Oil TLW.L UK Trading Statement Cisco Systems CSCO.O US Q1 Trade Thursday, 14th November 2013 Antofagasta ANTO.L UK Q3 Trade Burberry Group BRBY.L UK H1 Carphone Warehouse CPW.L UK H1 Prudential PRU.L UK Q3 Trade WH Smith SMWH.L UK Trading Statement Taylor Wimpey TW.L UK Trading Statement Applied Materials AMAT.O US Q4 Trade Walmart WMT US Q3 Trade Friday, 15th November 2013 Vedanta Resources VED.L UK H1

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.