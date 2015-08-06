The Indian mining giant Adani’s controversial Carmichael coal mine project in Queensland received another jolt when the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) ended its role as an advisor to the project. Earlier, a Federal Court rejected the approval granted to the struggling coal mine, planned to be one of the world’s biggest, presumably on technical grounds.

The Environment Department conceded, however, that it likely had not provided Environment Minister Greg Hunt with advice that met all technical specifications. According to ABC, the bureaucratic bungle, which involved advice relating to two vulnerable animal species – the yakka skink and the ornamental snake – led to the decision by the Federal Court to declare the mine’s approval as invalid.

The Adani project will now be subject to another delay of about 6 to 8 weeks until the Environment Department prepares new advice and documentation to present to the Minister for the consideration of his decision. However, the fact that Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) has walked away has more serious implications for the project.

The mine has been heavily criticised for running against the grain of current thinking on coal as an energy source. In a global decarbonisation effort, other advanced countries are switching over to renewable energy or natural gas and Australia’s go-ahead to the massive coal mine is likely to be viewed retrograde, given the imperatives of climate change.

The economics of the AU$16 billion Queensland coal mine are also in doubt, given the current low prices for coal, and the financial difficulties facing existing miners. In the United States, a number of factors such as environmental regulations, competition from natural gas and the rise of renewable energy have led to a series of bankruptcies in the coal sector.

Environmentalists were, of course, overjoyed by these developments. "The Commonwealth Bank can see the future, and it's not powered by dirty coal," said Greenpeace campaigner Nikola Casule, as quoted by ABC. "Intelligent investors realise that this project was never going to work – it's unbankable, unprofitable and unconscionable.”

Australia appears to have become a battleground between the coal industry and environmental groups. Last month, the Environment Minister’s conditional approval to the equally controversial Shenhua Watermark coal mine, proposed to be located on prime agricultural land in NSW, was roundly criticised by anti-coal action groups and even Barnaby Joyce, Agriculture Minister. “I think it is ridiculous that you would have a major mine in the midst of Australia’s best agricultural land,” Mr Joyce said.

“With the coal price in structural decline, it’s economically insane to be sacrificing valuable farming land for the dying coal industry, especially when we have viable renewable energy alternatives,” said Senator Larissa Waters of the Shenhua mine.

Last week, Oxfam, the global development and poverty alleviation organisation, demanded in a report that Australia phase out coal from its energy mix, dismantle hidden subsidies being paid to the coal industry and promote the adoption of renewable energy.

Oxfam observed that renewable energy deployment has consistently run ahead of forecasts in recent times because costs have fallen much faster than expected, and that coal markets in the USA and China have been contracting faster than anticipated, “severely impacting share valuations.”

“The Australian government has uncritically bought into misleading industry propaganda about the benefits of coal,” charged Oxfam.