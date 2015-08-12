Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) shares are in trading halt at the request of the company, according to a notice on the ASX.

The bank has proposed a capital raising of approximately AU$5 billion via a pro rata renounceable entitlement offer, said the bank in a media release on its 2015 annual results and capital update. CBA’s issue would be the second-largest in Australian history, following a AU$4.4 billion raising by Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) in 2009, and a AU$5.5 billion issue by National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) in May.

CBA’s decision to raise capital also follows on the heels of a 2.5 billion raising by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) from institutional investors last week.

Australian banks have been prodded by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to reduce their leverage, as well as to have adequate capital levels in preparation for complying with global reserve requirements intended to make banks safer.

Under the rights entitlement offer shareholders will receive one new share for every 23 existing shares at AU$71.50 – a 10.5 per cent discount to the dividend adjusted closing price of CBA on August 11.

The capital raising “further strengthens the Group’s internationally comparable capital ratios and places the group in the top quartile of international peers as recommended by the Financial Systems Inquiry,” the bank said in its statement.

Separately, CBA reported a net profit after tax of AU$9.06 billion for 2015, up 5 per cent on the prior year, and a return on equity of 18.2 per cent. The bank’s cash net profit after tax was AU$9.14 billion, the largest ever recorded by an Australian bank, and mostly in line with analysts’ expectations of AU$9.1 billion. Earnings per share rose 5 per cent to AU$5.61, and the bank will pay a fully franked final dividend of AU$2.22 per share. The total dividend for the year is therefore AU$4.20, up 5 per cent.

Considering CBA is the nation’s biggest bank, its views on the economy are held in high respect. The bank said the Australian economy was benefitting from the RBA’s monetary policy decisions, as well as the measures outlined in the Federal Budget.

CBS said in its statement: “The RBA’s monetary policy settings have stimulated residential construction activity, which has aided the economy’s transition from its dependence on mining investment. The Federal Budget’s small-business measures have had a discernible impact. Business credit quality is generally very good, while in the housing sector savings rates are solid. Household credit quality remains high, though the banking sector and our regulators are conscious of the potential impacts of a sustained period of low interest rates, and are therefore taking measured action.”