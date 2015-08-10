The ASX plunged Friday under the weight of the AU$2.5 billion capital raising by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) and the stock’s resultant 7.5 per cent cut. The offering met with a lack-lustre response from institutional investors and priced at the minimum AU$30.95. The other banks are also likely to succumb to capital raising pressures, even though Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) have already raised capital in recent times.

Analysts now expect Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) to join its peers this week in a capital raising worth billions of dollars as it moves to shore up its reserves against financial shocks and to meet the new requirements from APRA regarding additional capital to be held against mortgages.

CBA could need between AU$5 billion to AU$7 billion, with nearly AU$3.4 billion of that taken up for APRA’s latest requirements. More demands could follow from the regulatory body in the coming year as global reserve requirements are expected to tighten further to make banks safer, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the new mortgage reserve requirements from APRA, based on risk-weighted financial models mean that CBA, which has the largest mortgage portfolio among the big banks, could have one of the lowest capital ratios.

A report this morning in The Australian says the bank is planning to tighten conditions for the grant of loans to new housing developments, even as there are increasing calls to rein in the runaway property prices in Melbourne and Sydney. Of late, there has been a noticeable spike in the number of properties offered for sale in these markets, perhaps signalling a top.

Rising bad debts and slimmer margins in home lending are already hurting the banks. Another reason shareholders put ANZ shares in the slammer on Friday was the 32 per cent increase the bank made in its provision for bad debts to AU$366 million.

Meanwhile, CBA will report its full year results on Wednesday. Credit Suisse analysts expect CBA to announce a AU$9.07 billion cash profit, while Bloomberg consensus is AU$8.99 billion to AU$9.32 billion, according to the AFR.

An AFR report also said the bank was working over the weekend with UBS and Goldman Sachs on a potential offer to be timed with the earnings report. Institutional investors and hedge funds think the bank will look for AU$5 billion, the report said.

Shares in CBA have already lost nearly 8 per cent value in the last three trading sessions.