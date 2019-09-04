Commons drama sees sterling rally

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 4, 2019 2:28 PM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
With rebel MPs now seemingly in control of the Commons agenda, it looks likely that the UK will be heading for a snap election in October. What looks less certain is whether there is going to be a hard Brexit, as prime minister Boris Johnson has been threatening.

Traders in GBP are braced for even more volatility following some extreme swings in the GBP/USD pair during last night's high drama in the House of Commons.

Sterling was trading at 1.21252 against the dollar this morning, 1.103 against the Euro.

FTSE sees early relief rally

The FTSE opened sharply up on Wednesday, largely a relief rally after it had been steadily sold down since the start of the week. Royal Bank of Scotland said that a rush to make PPI claims in August ahead of the FCA deadline at the end of last month has led to an additional impairment in its Q3 numbers, reckoned to be between £600 million mans £900 million. Retailer Dunelm bucked the trend in high street stocks with some good full year numbers, showing sales up 10% and profits up almost 25%. Dunelm was up 2.84% in early trading.

 Asian stocks up as Chinese data looks more robust

Asian stocks were up overnight on the back of more positive economic data, especially in the services sector. The Shanghai Compositive Index was up 0.3% as a survey of Chinese businesses indicated the fastest growth in three months. South Korea and Japan also saw gains.

US data has been less positive. A contraction in the US manufacturing sector, the first since Trump was elected, combined with ongoing worries on the China trade talks, has forced 10 year bond yields down to 1.429% yesterday.


Related tags: GBP Forex Sterling Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
Today 09:42 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:01 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
Today 07:07 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Bank notes of different currencies
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 29, 2023 06:48 PM
    Research
    GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    April 4, 2023 05:48 PM
      Research
      Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 7, 2023 06:16 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.