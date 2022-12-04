Commitment of traders report (COT): 4 Dec 2022

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 4, 2022 7:02 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday November 29th 2022:

  • Weekly volume change was relatively light for FX majors, all coming below +/-4.4k
  • Traders continued to de-risk from GBP with gross longs and shorts falling to their lowest levels since May and March respectively.

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday November 29th 2022:

  • Large speculators were their most bullish on silver futures in 6 months
  • Gross short exposure for copper futures fell to its lowest level since June 2020
  • Net-long exposure to platinum futures rose to its highest level since March 2020

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
    100USD_graph
    Bullish USD sentiment wanes, GBP/USD bears have a rethink - COT Report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 10, 2025 05:08 AM
      Research
      VIX shorts rose to 6-month high ahead of Trump tariffs: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 3, 2025 03:12 AM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        COT report – 20 Jan 2025
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 19, 2025 12:14 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.