Commitment of traders report (COT): 8th May 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 8, 2023 6:02 PM
2 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday May 2nd 2023 :

  • Large speculators were their most bullish on EUR/USD futures in 2.5 years
  • Net-short exposure to AUD futures rose to a 22-week high
  • CHF futures traders were their least bearish on the franc in 17-weeks
  • Net-short exposure to the US 10-year treasury note was at its second most bearish level on record
  • Net-short exposure to the 2-year note was at its most bearish level in 10 weeks
20230508cotFOREXci

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday May 2nd 2023 :

  • Large speculators were their most bullish on gold futures in 12-months
  • Net-long exposure to silver futures rose to a 53-week high
  • Net-short exposure to copper futures rose to a 31-week high
  • Gross short exposure for copper futures fell to its lowest level since June 2020
20230508citCOMMci

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment EUR/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY Gold Oil

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Today 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Today 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Today 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Today 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 31, 2023 02:20 AM
    Research
    GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 24, 2023 01:02 AM
      Research
      GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 17, 2023 03:28 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2023 01:20 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.