Commitment of traders report (COT): 16th January 2023

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 16, 2023 7:02 PM
Research
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 10th January 2023:

  • Large speculators reduced net-short exposure to JPY futures by 11.5k contracts last week
  • Net-short exposure to GBP futures increased by 9.2k contracts
  • Traders were net-long exposure to NZD futures for a fourth week
  • Large speculators were their most bearish on CAD futures since August 2020

 

 

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 10th January 2023:

  • Large speculators were their most bullish on gold in 28 weeks
  • Managed funds increased their net-long exposure to gold futures to a 37-week high
  • Traders flipped to net-long exposure to copper futures
  • Managed funds increased their net-long exposure to copper futures to its most bullish level since April

 

 

