CK Infrastructure (1038.HK): Under Pressure On Deteriorating Result

CK Infrastructure (1038), a global real assets investment company, reported that 1H net income plunged 52% on year to 2.89 billion Hong Kong dollars. The Company proposed maintaining an interim dividend at 68 Hong Kong cents per share. After releasing the result, the stock plunged around 3.6%.The company listed factors for the decline of net income: "One-off Charges on the Re-measurement of Deferred Tax Liabilities in the United Kingdom (...) One-off Divestment Gains in 2019 (...) COVID-19 Disruption Impact (...) Lower Contribution from Northumbrian Water following Regulatory Reset."From a technical point of view, the stock retreated after touching the declining trend line and 50-day moving average. Currently, the stock returned the level below the 20-day moving average. The RSI also failed to penetrate the previous high at 57, suggesting that the momentum remains down.In this case, as long as the resistance level at HK$42.5 (the previous high0 is not surpassed, stock could consider a return to the support levels at HK$37.95 (the low of July) and 35.40 (the low of March).Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView