Citigroup earnings shine as US bank shares fade further

Citigroup turned the tables on its giant rival in the third quarter.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 13, 2018 3:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Citigroup turned the tables on its giant rival in the third quarter.

JPMorgan buoyed by strong economy

JPMorgan, largest U.S. bank by assets, produced solid results, extending a run of consensus-beating earnings per share into a fourth quarter, making $2.34, compared to $2.25 expected, with total income of $8.4bn. Despite pressure on loan growth, as interest rates rise, JPMorgan’s core loans rose 7%. CEO Jamie Dimon acknowledged strong U.S. economic conditions helped, calling U.S. business confidence “extraordinary high,” and noting this could drive “a lot of growth for a while” despite headwinds.

Bank shares wobble

In an echo earnings from in recent quarters though, initial gains for bank shares reporting on Friday faded, including for Wells Fargo.  Its shares were about 1% higher near the close. An improving quarterly performance lifted the stock 2.5% earlier. Citi was also off highs though up 1.8%. JPMorgan had reversed into the red by 1.3%, leading a weaker ‘bulge bracket’, with Goldman and Morgan Stanley also lower. Broader jitters were partly to blame. The S&P 500 was set for its third-worst week of the year. But investors also questioned how comfortably banks reporting Friday made the cut as global economics stall and trade relations sour. JPM CEO Dimon was clear that disputes between Washington and key trading partners will “at some point in the future have negative effects”.

Citigroup shines

By favouring shares in Citi and Wells Fargo over JPM in the immediate aftermath of their earnings, investors signalled anticipation of those eventual impacts. The former pair made clearer progress in reducing expenses than their key rival, though in Wells ‘case, fines related to a still growing list of past misdemeanours hit headline results for an umpteenth quarter. Citi’s earnings showed the most outright strength. A 9% bond trading jump contrasted with JPM’s 10% slide. In Latin America, where the group is leading high growth by American banks, underlying constant-currency revenues jumped 8%. Citi also pushed operating expenses down 1%, whilst global consumer banking revenue rose 2%.

JPMorgan expenses jump

Citi’s cost progress consequently placed a 7.2% rise in JPMorgan’s non-interest expenses in sharper focus. Its expenses were just $10m less than the $15.7bn analysts were expecting. Such higher costs underscore rising spending across banks amid stiffening competition for new loans and deposits. Banks are focusing more on loans as trading economics remain challenging. JPMorgan’s markets and investor services saw another disappointing quarter, with a rise of just 1%.

Bank sentiment worsens

The first set of Big Bank earnings show their aggressive efforts to grow in consumer banking are running into rising costs. Trade tensions and tetchier Wall Street sentiment also take a toll. On Friday, JPMorgan’s shares re-joined its rivals’ in the red for the year. That points to dwindling expectations that banks can grow more quickly, even amid a muscular U.S. economy and rising rates. Bank of America, the U.S. bank with the second-largest balance sheet, reports on Monday. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley earnings are scheduled for the day after.

Related tags: Shares market Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Today 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Today 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Today 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Today 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.