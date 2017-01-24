citic securities further potential downside pressure within range configuration 2685212017

CITIC Securities (HKG: 6030) (Click to enlarge charts) Key fundamental factors Since the launch of the second stock exchange trading linkage between China and Hong […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 24, 2017 11:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

CITIC Securities (HKG: 6030)

Citic Securities_daily_24 Jan 2017

Citic Securities versus HSCEI_24 Jan 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

Key fundamental factors

  • Since the launch of the second stock exchange trading linkage between China and Hong Kong, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Connect on 05 December 2016, northbound daily trading volume (towards China “A” stocks) has dwindled from close to 2.8 billion yuan to 0.5 billion yuan at the end of December 2016. Thus, the anticipated rush to trade Shenzhen’s new-economy and growth stocks did not materialise as expected. Negative for profit margins of China’s brokerages.
  • According to estimates, China’s brokerages have closed to 40% to 60% of their proprietary trading portfolio allocated to fixed income/ bonds. Given that the benchmark 10-year government bond yield has surged from 2.65% from October 2016 to 3.4% in December 2016 and it still has further upside potential. Since the movement of bond prices and yields are inversely related, a further deterioration in bond prices will put downside pressure in the trading books of China’s brokerages. Negative for profit margins of China’s brokerages.

Key technical elements

  • Since hitting a high of 20.45 on 09 November 2015, CITIC Securities has been evolving within a “Descending Triangle” range configuration with the lower limit set at 13.16.
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistance and the 50% level. In addition, it still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level.  These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The relative strength chart of CITI Securities versus the benchmark Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) is still advocating further underperformance of CITIC.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate resistance: 16.42

Pivot (key resistance): 16.94

Supports: 14.92/48 & 13.16

Next resistance: 18.16

Conclusion

As long as the 16.94 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, CITIC Securities is likely to see a further potential push down towards 14.92/48 before targeting the “Descending Triangle” major range support at 13.16.

On the other hand, a break above 16.94 may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up to retest the “Descending Triangle” range resistance at 18.16.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

 

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.