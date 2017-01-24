CITIC Securities (HKG: 6030)

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key fundamental factors

Since the launch of the second stock exchange trading linkage between China and Hong Kong, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Connect on 05 December 2016, northbound daily trading volume (towards China “A” stocks) has dwindled from close to 2.8 billion yuan to 0.5 billion yuan at the end of December 2016. Thus, the anticipated rush to trade Shenzhen’s new-economy and growth stocks did not materialise as expected. Negative for profit margins of China’s brokerages.

According to estimates, China’s brokerages have closed to 40% to 60% of their proprietary trading portfolio allocated to fixed income/ bonds. Given that the benchmark 10-year government bond yield has surged from 2.65% from October 2016 to 3.4% in December 2016 and it still has further upside potential. Since the movement of bond prices and yields are inversely related, a further deterioration in bond prices will put downside pressure in the trading books of China’s brokerages. Negative for profit margins of China’s brokerages.

Key technical elements

Since hitting a high of 20.45 on 09 November 2015, CITIC Securities has been evolving within a “Descending Triangle” range configuration with the lower limit set at 13.16.

The daily RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistance and the 50% level. In addition, it still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.

The relative strength chart of CITI Securities versus the benchmark Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) is still advocating further underperformance of CITIC.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate resistance: 16.42

Pivot (key resistance): 16.94

Supports: 14.92/48 & 13.16

Next resistance: 18.16

Conclusion

As long as the 16.94 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, CITIC Securities is likely to see a further potential push down towards 14.92/48 before targeting the “Descending Triangle” major range support at 13.16.

On the other hand, a break above 16.94 may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up to retest the “Descending Triangle” range resistance at 18.16.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.