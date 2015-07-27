The Chinese government intervened to prop up the roller-coaster Chinese stock markets by sheer brute force when they recently fell 30 per cent, raising questions of whether markets in China can ever be really free. This also cast a shadow on China’s reform agenda, and whether the country had the will to implement it.

One casualty from the Chinese stock meltdown was the IPO pipeline, a slew of public offers were slated to enter the red-hot equity markets including the country’s largest state-owned enterprises (SOEs). In a knee-jerk reaction to collapsing stocks, the Chinese regulators put on hold eighteen IPOs, seeking to avoid the liquidity strain that the issues would place on the secondary market.

The upshot is that the government’s action has queried the pitch for IPOs from these SOE’s, most of which already have a reputation for corruption and mismanagement given their government links. Add to that the government’s recent handling of stock markets, and investors are likely to stay well away from the SOE IPOs, if and when they are permitted to make their debuts by the regulators, according to The Australian. It is common knowledge that the Chinese government turned a blind eye to, or perhaps even fanned, the spectacular rise in the Chinese stock markets. But it went to the other extreme when the stocks bubble burst, taking steps to shore up prices that are inconceivable in free markets.

The result: investor apathy and suspicion of the government. The government’s plans to increase the transparency and accountability at its SOEs by opening them up to private investors are now also on the back foot.

“It was a very good environment for SOE reforms and it was expected that a lot of them would list and take the free ride of private investor ownership,” says Nomura’s China chief economist Zhao Yang. “But since the equity market sell-off in China, policymakers have started to suppress the number of IPOs which are coming to market.”

According to Yang, though the stock mishap could cause a drag on the reforms process, it is not likely to derail it.

In another view, the volatility in the Chinese markets is really an opportunity for learning. "China's capital account is gradually opening, this includes opening of the stock market to overseas,” said Li Yang, president of National Finance & Development Lab, CASS, speaking to CCTV. “We have seen serious defects in this market, and we need to reform it. We need experience in dealing with leverage and sharp rises and falls in the markets.”

“We should maintain a rational attitude towards capital market development,” said Wu Xiaoqiu, director of Finance & Securities Institution, RUC. “China should push for capital market development through positive policies, to change China's financial structure."

These views are also echoed by BO Chen, an economist and an associate department chair in the School of International Business Administration at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, and a key consultant to the Shanghai Free Trade Zone. According to Chen, who was speaking to the Vancouver Sun, the reforms process in China may even accelerate due to the upheaval in the stock markets, and that the solution to such events was more liberalisation, not less.

“There’s a famous line from a Chinese song: ‘Without the storm, from where comes the rainbow?’” said Chen.