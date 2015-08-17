chinese securities regulator strikes an ambiguous note on market intervention 1919152015

The CSRC’s latest pronouncements on its role in the stock market


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 17, 2015 11:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said Friday at a news conference that it would henceforth allow market forces a freer hand in determining the direction of Chinese stock markets, though it would keep unchanged its role as an invigilator to guard against systemic risk and instability.

"With market fluctuations gradually shifting to normal, from wild and abnormal, we should let the market exercise its function of self-adjustment," the China Securities Regulatory Commission told a news conference in Beijing, according to a Reuters report.

Supporters of free markets, who have strongly criticised Beijing’s intervention in the country’s stock market collapse, may not have much to rejoice about, however – because what the CSRC gave with one hand, it took away with the other.

For, the same day, the CSRC also said in a post on its official Weibo micro-blogging page that the China Securities Finance Corp. (CSFC) would continue to support the stock markets for some time to come.

"For a number of years to come, the China Securities Finance Corp. will not exit (the market),” the CSRC said in the blog. “Its function to stabilize the market will not change,"

The CSFC, the state-owned financial vehicle that provides margin money financing to the stock markets, was the central player in the Chinese government’s intervention to prop up stock markets after a shock collapse commenced mid-June. The CSFC eased margin money financing norms and used funds provided by state-owned banks to buy stocks in a big way, deterring short sellers.

That the CSFC is in for the long haul also became clear in another CSRC statement Friday which revealed that certain shares, which CSFC bought during its market stabilisation role in the meltdown, had been transferred to Central Huijin, an investment unit of sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp.

"Today, CSF transferred some listed companies' shares to Huijin,” Central Huijin said in a statement on its website. “Huijin will strive to keep and increase the value of the assets, based on long-term investment philosophy."

It is interesting that the CSF has been able to palm off its shares to Hujin. In other measures designed to support the markets, the regulator barred ‘big’ investors from off-loading their stakes on the market, and a ban on short selling meant that these investors also could not hedge their holdings.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.