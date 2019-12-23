Chinas January olive branch

It seems that the phase one of the US-China trade deal is working as China said Monday that it plans to cut tariffs on imports including frozen pork and semiconductors from the beginning of the new year.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 23, 2019 5:13 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

It seems that the phase one of the US-China trade deal is working as China said Monday that it plans to cut tariffs on imports including frozen pork and semiconductors from the beginning of the new year. European shares are still catching up mostly because the mulled wine is already flowing  but the FTSE has lifted up from an opening dip thanks to a spectacular rally in NMC Health shares.  

The war of words between due diligence firm and short seller Muddy Waters which accused the company of misstating debt and making unexplained investments has cost Abu Dhabi-based NMC a 52% drop in share price since early last week, but the health firm is now hoping to put the accusations to bed with an independent review. NMC Health is trading up 30% this morning but it still has some way to go to recover to the pre-Muddy Waters level.

Pound nudges lower

The pound is feeling some residual pressure from last week’s Bank of England rate meeting in which the bank left open the possibility to cut the cost of borrowing next year. With Andrew Bailey due to take over at the helm of the Bank in January there is further uncertainty over the BoE’s future course on interest rates. For the moment the pound is giving up ground to the dollar and the euro although volumes are already showing the signs of pre-holiday trading shrinkage.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.