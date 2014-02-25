china woes continue but is anyone listening 882932014

The S&P traded above the 1850 resistance level I mentioned last week, buoying the Asian session. My equity trader contacts tell me that ‘there are […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 25, 2014 8:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P traded above the 1850 resistance level I mentioned last week, buoying the Asian session. My equity trader contacts tell me that ‘there are a lot of positive M&A stories around.’ This makes sense as the Nikkei rallied overnight on reports that Softbank are considering acquiring the SMS component of South Korea’s Naver. The equity/risk positive theme again escaped the Shanghai composite that closed down 2%, again putting further pressure on CNY/CHN.

Shadow banking concerns and apparent lending restrictions from banks to property developers again led to a higher fixing price of 6.1184, with the intraday spot price reaching a high of 6.1250. Some are speculating that the CNY revaluation story could be coming to an end as the new regime may look to widen the current trading band.

Unfortunately the rest of the G10 currency space looks to be caught in a very dull range trading pattern as the euro continues to grind higher, squeezing shorts as we push towards 1.3800. Cable price action was dominated by M&A activity, rumoured to be from Vodafone/Verizon rebalancing.

The data calendar is sparse today as I’m sure US housing data will no doubt be weather distorted (again), with the only highlight likely to be the US consumer confidence reading.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3700-1.3660-1.3580 | Resistance 1.3780-1.3825-1.3895

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.15-101.75-101.45 | Resistance 102.80-103.00-103.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports  1.6580-1.6540-1.6500 | Resistance 1.6720-1.6750-1.6820

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.