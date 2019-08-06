China triggered pause limits mayhem

China keeps ‘adult-in-the-room’ stance, setting limits on coming mayhem

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2019 6:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China keeps ‘adult-in-the-room’ stance, setting limits on coming mayhem

Stock indices and futures are on a decisive rebound from some of the fiercest selling for years. (See an update about the stock market’s bounce here, by my colleague senior technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada.) The trigger: The People’s Bank of China applied a lower than expected gap between onshore and offshore yuan rates at its daily fix. Since this happened just a day the PBOC deliberately allowed the renminbi to weaken below the highly symbolic rate of seven yuan per U.S. dollar, investors interpret the moves as still constructive for market stability, even if the central bank had sought to project a clear message with the renminbi’s first breach of the guided level in five years. As such, Beijing demonstrates that it wants to keep its ‘adult-in-the-room’ stance. Regardless of how authentic that posture may be, it implies limits to the pace or even degree of escalation that’s likely still to come.

The probable shape of further escalation is an important watch point. In Europe, a salient concern is that trade sanctions, including tariffs and corporate level restrictions like the U.S. Commerce Department’s Entity List, could become the template for action against European industries. After Washington levied 10%-25% tariffs on European steel and aluminium imports, U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal about EU trade barriers, noting last week that "auto tariffs are never off the table".

So whilst the U.S. Treasury has duly labelled China a “currency manipulator”, a move that carries grave consequences and ramifications, it is important to note that the Treasury also signalled that the categorisation has not automatically triggered technical discussions that may ultimately lead to an IMF request for evaluation. To be sure, the designation does increase Washington’s leeway to escalate, but does not guarantee further action. That is appropriate given China’s ambivalent status as a ‘manipulator’. Relative yuan stability over the past decade has followed the PBOC’s active policy to prevent its currency from accelerating lower.

Whilst acknowledging that U.S.-China trade relations remain markets’ clearest and most present danger at present, we think the details mitigate the risk of a violent and rapid escalation that represents the worst-case scenario for risk appetite.

The current bounce by stock markets demonstrates that investors continue to ‘risk’ that scenario as low-probability. Furthermore, despite a definitive flight from risk in recent sessions, ‘panic’ was not necessarily evident. Why would it be? Long-standing pressures and concerns—inversions, negative yields, slowing growth, all aggravated by the trade conflict—warned that a significant portion of the stellar stock market advance from December's low would eventually be torched. We just didn’t know when. Furthermore, portions of above-norm valuations were also suggestive of a correction this year.

Our Relative Rotation Graph of STOXX Europe 600 industrial indices shows high-beta and cyclical sectors entering the ‘weakening’ quadrant, whilst a pre-eminent ‘defensive’ sector, healthcare, shows the most positive momentum, as defined by the model, in the ‘leading’ quadrant. The chart interval is ‘weekly’ suggesting that even with one of the best first-half advances in years, investors were well aware the party would be over sooner rather than later.

Relative Rotation Graph – STOXX 600 sector indices – weekly

Source: Bloomberg/City Index

Key takeaways

  • Whilst the sudden re-escalation of the trade conflict presents severe impediments to risk appetite and the global economy, the outbreak may not be as much of a surprise as the reaction suggests
  • China has demonstrated that it is prepared to favour an even-handed approach, to ‘shock and awe’, this puts brakes on potential further escalation
  • The backstop of Federal Reserve policy loosening, clearly flagged by chair Jerome Powell last week, in combination with a continued orderly correction, if any, can limit stock market declines to the same magnitude of those seen between October and December last year.
Related tags: Shares market Fed Trump US China Europe Central Bank Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.