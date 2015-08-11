china securities regulatory commission chief may be replaced 1864272015

According to sources, a search is on to eventually replace CSRC Chairman Xiao Gang


August 11, 2015 12:47 PM
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) chairman Xiao Gang may pay the price for the volatility in Chinese stock markets this past year, according to sources who said the Chinese leadership was looking for a replacement.

The top leadership at the ruling Communist Party has talked in recent weeks with candidates who have the potential to replace Xiao, and the issue might be finally decided at party meetings this summer, said The Sydney Morning Herald.

Though a final decision has not yet been taken in this regard, clearly the Chinese leadership is unhappy with the CSRC’s handling of the meteoric rise in the markets, and their subsequent, gut-wrenching fall in mid June 2015.

The collapse of the Chinese stock markets over the past two months has attracted global attention and forced the Chinese government to intervene massively to shore up stock prices, including punitive steps that threatened “malicious” short sellers, and suspended automated trading outfits, including one account belonging to US hedge fund Citadel.

However, the sources said the Chinese leadership would be careful not to introduce an element of instability at the current delicate market juncture, and therefore it is unlikely that Xiao would be relieved of his responsibilities immediately, nor when it is so early in his term, which ends in 2018.

"The central (leadership) is not very satisfied with Xiao Gang, but maintaining market stability is the top priority," a source said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

A list of at least three potential candidates has already been drawn up by the party’s Organisation Department, and the apparent favourite is 63-year old Huang Qifan, mayor of the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing, and a ranking provincial governor in the Chinese Communist Party, the sources said.

The party top brass will have meetings with retired party, government and military leaders at Beidaihe, a seaside resort this summer – an informal gathering held every year – and it is likely that Xiao’s successor will be selected after discussions at this event.

 

