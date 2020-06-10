China Resources Land (1109.HK): Continuation of Rebound

China Resources Land (1109), a major Chinese property developer, announced that contracted sales slipped 0.4% on year to 21.22 billion yuan in May.On the daily chart, the stock posted aandon June 1. After that, the stock prices made a higher top, indicating a positive outlook.Currently, the prices are trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages.Besides, the RSIdrawn from December 2019. It indicates that the prices show the upside momentum.Bullish readers could set the support level at HK$30.60 (the gap created on June 1), while the resistance levels would be located at HK$35.35 (61.8% retracement between January high and March low) and HK$38.30 (the high of March).Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView