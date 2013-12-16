china pmi data hurts risk 877632013

The China HSBC manufacturing PMI data was released slightly weaker at 50.5 versus the previous reading of 50.8, which has led to suggestions that the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 16, 2013 9:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The China HSBC manufacturing PMI data was released slightly weaker at 50.5 versus the previous reading of 50.8, which has led to suggestions that the recent strength seen in growth may now have peaked for the Chinese economy.

In other news, the Japanese Tankan manufacturing Index rose to the highest levels since 2007; although this failed to rally the Nikkei, which fell 1.6% and has subsequently driven $/JPY back below 103 – with position adjusting sighted as the reason, ahead of the FOMC on Wednesday.

ECB President Mario Draghi told the French newspaper the Le Journal du Dimanche that the ECB has done all it can for the moment to stimulate growth although they were ready to act at a later stage if required. It was also announced that ECB executive board member, Joerg Asmussen, will leave the central bank to take up a role in the new German government.

The data focus today will be the PMI data from Europ. The Empire state manufacturing and industrial production data will be the highlights from across the pond as the CFTC data showed a reduction in cable longs while euro longs increased.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3710-1.3675-1.3625 | Resistance 1.3770-1.3810-1.3835

 



USD/JPY

Supports 102.60-102.10-101.60 | Resistance 103.35-103.90-104.20

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6260-1.6220-1.6180 | Resistance 1.6400-1.6485-1.6500

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.