china may trim 2016 growth forecasts says survey 2264482015

Latest manufacturing data shows deeper than expected slowdown


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2015 10:46 PM
A survey of economists conducted by Bloomberg News found that a majority expect the Chinese government to again cut its forecasts for economic growth in 2016.

Eight out of the 15 economists surveyed said growth targets for 2016 may be reduced to between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent, accounting for weak manufacturing trends, excess capacity and declining investment by businesses.

China’s Caixin preliminary Purchasing Manufacturing Index for September fell to 47 from 47.3 last month, lower than economists’ estimates of 47.5, showing that Chinese factory activity continued to contract at the fastest rate since the days of the global financial crisis. Weak global demand and sliding prices were the reasons for the decline in Chinese manufacturing activity, according to Caixin.

In the Bloomberg survey, the economists were unanimous that the 2016 growth target will likely fall short of the 7 per cent target set for 2015 by Premier Li Keqiang.

In fact, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a Chinese think tank, released a blue book on China’s GDP growth earlier this week which said the country’s GDP growth is likely to be only 6.9 per cent in 2015, amidst a debt overload faced by local governments and slowing investments by companies and individuals.

According to CASS, the economy would suffer from a contraction in its labour force by an estimated 0.4 per cent over 2016-2020, due to demographic effects.

Recognising the slowing growth trajectory the Chinese authorities have already cut benchmark interest rates five times since last November.  They have also cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks in an effort to boost liquidity in the economy and spur lending.

More of these measures may be needed going forward, according to the economists in the Bloomberg survey. They estimate that the People’s Bank of China will lower the RRR to 17.5 per cent by end-2015 and to 15.5 per cent by the end of 2016.

The economists in the survey also expect that the benchmark lending rate could be cut by another 0.25 per cent this year. The government will boost infrastructure spending, and may accept an expansion of its fiscal deficit in 2016 as it moves to reignite growth.

