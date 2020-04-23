China Life Insurance Positive Reactions to First Quarter Results

China Life Insurance reported a 34.4% year-on-year decline in 1Q net income, though analysts saw a bright spot...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2020 9:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Life Insurance: Positive Reactions to First Quarter Results

China Life Insurance, one of the largest Chinese insurance groups, announced that 1Q net income dropped 34.4% on year to 17.09 billion yuan while operating income grew 8.2% to 33.78 billion yuan on insurance revenue of 307.78 billion yuan, up 13.0%. While headline results showed the negative impacts of coronavirus, decline in equity markets and a downward trend in interest rates, a spotlight was placed on new business value which grew 8.3% on year.  Chinese investment bank CICC said new business value was better than the company's rivals and sees growth "significantly outpacing" peers in 2020.

From a technical point of view, China Life Insurance H share (2628.HK) is extending its rebound as shown on the daily chart. It has broken above a bearish trend line drawn from January, after forming a bullish flag pattern in March. Bullish investors might consider $14.70 as the nearest support, with prices likely to advance to the 1st and 2nd resistance at $17.30 and $18.50 respectively, filling the gaps previously made in early March. In an alternatively scenario, a break below $14.70 may trigger a pull-back to the next support at $13.50.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Equities China Earnings

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
January 5, 2024 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
January 5, 2024 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
January 5, 2024 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
January 5, 2024 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 5, 2024 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_02
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
By:
David Scutt
December 19, 2023 02:00 AM
    Oil extraction
    ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Soft landing narrative may see risk run riot unless inflation heats up
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 12, 2023 02:53 AM
        china_05
        S&P 500, China A50: A break and a bounce ahead of major event risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 11, 2023 11:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.